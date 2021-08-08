Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $168.00. The stock had previously closed at $161.69, but opened at $151.31. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Expedia Group shares last traded at $146.92, with a volume of 88,502 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EXPE. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.29.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.00. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.