F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Receives $12.87 Average Price Target from Analysts

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.87.

FNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 92.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at $73,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNB opened at $11.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

