Feellike Market Cap Reaches $17,304.56 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, Feellike has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Feellike has a market cap of $17,304.56 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00045401 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00129064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00147959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,463.36 or 0.99855234 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $346.86 or 0.00778968 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.