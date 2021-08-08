Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Holdings Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,533,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 806,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.86% of Ferro worth $25,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ferro in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ferro in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. G.Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Gabelli restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.26. Ferro Co. has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.30 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

