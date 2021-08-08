Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 98.8% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 361,572 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 63,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 227,143 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 3.8% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 242,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDUS opened at $17.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.12. The company has a market cap of $423.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.95. Fidus Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 78.86% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.07.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

