Financial Contrast: Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) vs. DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY)

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) and DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Erste Group Bank and DNB Bank ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erste Group Bank $10.22 billion 1.72 $894.65 million $0.90 22.68 DNB Bank ASA $8.63 billion 3.81 $2.93 billion N/A N/A

DNB Bank ASA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Erste Group Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Erste Group Bank and DNB Bank ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erste Group Bank 15.73% 6.46% 0.50% DNB Bank ASA N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Erste Group Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. DNB Bank ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Erste Group Bank pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Erste Group Bank and DNB Bank ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erste Group Bank 0 4 5 0 2.56 DNB Bank ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Erste Group Bank currently has a consensus price target of $46.55, suggesting a potential upside of 128.07%. Given Erste Group Bank’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Erste Group Bank is more favorable than DNB Bank ASA.

Risk & Volatility

Erste Group Bank has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Erste Group Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of DNB Bank ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Erste Group Bank beats DNB Bank ASA on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network. The Corporates segment consists of business activities with corporate customers of different turnover size as well as commercial real estate and public sector business. The Group Markets segment is involved in trading and markets services, as well as customer business with financial institutions. The Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center segment is composed of all asset and liability management functions, local and of Erste Group Bank AG (Holding), and local corporate centers such as internal service providers. The Savings Banks segment includes savings banks, which are members of the Haftungsverbund of the Austrian savings banks sector. The Group Corporate Center segment covers mainly centrally managed activities and items that are not directl

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. Its business banking products and services comprise financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, FX trading, e-confirmation, equity execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension and insurance services. The company's corporate and institution banking products and services consist of investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and financial, cash management, and trade solution services, as well as private banking services. It serves energy, financial institution, healthcare, manufacturing, packaged and forest products, seafood, shipping, offshore, and logistics industries, as well as telecom, media, and technology industries. The company offers its services through its customer service centers, online banking services, and branch offices. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

