Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Invests $709,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 32,867 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,001,000 after buying an additional 1,798,232 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,633,000 after buying an additional 2,489,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,591,727 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,340,000 after buying an additional 371,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $65,657,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,992,000 after buying an additional 135,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 2.27. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $25.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.82.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLF. Argus initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

