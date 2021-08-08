Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up approximately 1.7% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $66.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.19. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

