Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Sells 249 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 375,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,802,000 after purchasing an additional 67,423 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.96.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $241.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.