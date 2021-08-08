Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Sells 72 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,611 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,996,619,000 after buying an additional 817,857 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,099,334,000 after buying an additional 505,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $520.55 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $230.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $516.01.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

