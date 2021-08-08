Financial Survey: SM Energy (NYSE:SM) & Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SM Energy and Altex Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy -45.85% -0.40% -0.15% Altex Industries -905.56% -14.72% -7.16%

This table compares SM Energy and Altex Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy $1.13 billion 2.01 -$764.61 million ($0.23) -81.17 Altex Industries $30,000.00 44.51 -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

Altex Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SM Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SM Energy and Altex Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy 1 4 4 0 2.33 Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

SM Energy presently has a consensus target price of $20.63, indicating a potential upside of 10.47%. Given SM Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SM Energy is more favorable than Altex Industries.

Volatility & Risk

SM Energy has a beta of 6.14, suggesting that its stock price is 514% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altex Industries has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.0% of SM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of SM Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SM Energy beats Altex Industries on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co. is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary owns interests, including working interests, in productive onshore oil and gas properties. It also buys and sells producing oil and gas properties; and, to a lesser extent, participates in the drilling of exploratory and development wells, and in recompletions of existing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

