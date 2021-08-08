Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Raised to C$45.00 at CIBC

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Finning International from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.50 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.83.

Get Finning International alerts:

TSE:FTT opened at C$33.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.98. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$19.14 and a 52 week high of C$35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Finning International will post 2.0960952 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.59%.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk bought 3,175 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,061.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,236 shares in the company, valued at C$1,053,277.92. Also, Senior Officer Scott Thomson bought 9,500 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$30.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,814.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,645,834.59.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.