Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $91.72

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.72 ($1.20) and traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.24). Finsbury Food Group shares last traded at GBX 95 ($1.24), with a volume of 21,507 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £123.86 million and a P/E ratio of -63.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF)

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle and organic breads, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and morning pastries; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.