FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FireEye had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. FireEye updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.160-$-0.140 EPS.

FireEye stock traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,472,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,073. FireEye has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

In other news, COO John P. Watters purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $468,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,755,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $201,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FEYE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FireEye currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.70.

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

