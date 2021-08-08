FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FireEye had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. FireEye updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.160-$-0.140 EPS.

Shares of FireEye stock traded down $3.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,472,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.10. FireEye has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $25.53.

Get FireEye alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $3,009,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,311,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,430,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FEYE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.70.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.