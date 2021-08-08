First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Insider John Hakopian Sells 5,000 Shares

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,580.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Hakopian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Foundation alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of First Foundation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40.

First Foundation stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Foundation Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.53.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFWM shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 42,175 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 114,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at $1,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.