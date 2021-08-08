First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives $23.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of FHB traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.40. The company had a trading volume of 433,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,267. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 282.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 50.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

