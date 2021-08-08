Fisker (NYSE:FSR) PT Lowered to $26.00

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 79.81% from the company’s previous close.

FSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

Shares of Fisker stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86. Fisker has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Fisker will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fisker news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $10,019,675.48. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fisker during the second quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Fisker by 892.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Fisker by 1,197.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Fisker during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

