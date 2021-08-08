Flixxo (FLIXX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,513.00

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Flixxo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0405 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flixxo has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Flixxo has a market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $1,513.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00054142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002537 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015298 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $364.26 or 0.00827159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00100509 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00040086 BTC.

Flixxo Coin Profile

Flixxo is a coin. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flixxo’s official website is www.flixxo.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Flixxo Coin Trading

