Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%.

FND traded down $7.26 on Friday, reaching $119.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,073. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $65.73 and a 12-month high of $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.81. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

FND has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

In other news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $4,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,474 shares of company stock valued at $10,471,596 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.