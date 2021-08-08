Flow (FLOW) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.13 Billion

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Flow has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and approximately $193.23 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $22.15 or 0.00049726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00046018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00129800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00149915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,550.83 or 0.99992350 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $353.49 or 0.00793382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 50,946,679 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.