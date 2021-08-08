Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $16.60, but opened at $17.78. Fluor shares last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 8,509 shares.

The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 406.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 44,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 36,013 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.53.

About Fluor (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

