Flux One Day Trading Volume Reaches $303,005.00 (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 8th. Flux has a total market cap of $17.12 million and $303,005.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flux has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0935 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.00 or 0.00280725 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00129300 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00144370 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008076 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001923 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000739 BTC.

About Flux

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 183,200,473 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

