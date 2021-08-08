FMC (NYSE:FMC) PT Lowered to $122.00 at KeyCorp

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FMC. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research lowered shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.93.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $95.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.11. FMC has a 12-month low of $92.85 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 26.07%. Analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 73.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at $5,272,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 86.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at $1,522,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of FMC by 4.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,003,000 after acquiring an additional 218,461 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

