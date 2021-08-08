Foresight Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Foresight Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:FOREU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 9th. Foresight Acquisition had issued 27,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS:FOREU opened at $10.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30. Foresight Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

