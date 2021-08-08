Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ earnings. Fortuna Silver Mines posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fortuna Silver Mines.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter.

FSM has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,750,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 38.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 122,346 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the period. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.