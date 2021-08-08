Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $168.86 and last traded at $161.35, with a volume of 1194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.23.

The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%.

Several research firms have commented on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 15.4% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 11.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at about $22,480,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.19. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

