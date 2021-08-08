FS KKR Capital (FSK) to Release Earnings on Monday

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.03 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, analysts expect FS KKR Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

