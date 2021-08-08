Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) PT Raised to $32.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $31.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.94% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.39.
FNKO stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Funko has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $942.29 million, a PE ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95.
In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 30,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $737,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 81,464 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $2,127,839.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,338,406 shares of company stock worth $30,376,456. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Funko by 2.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Funko by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Funko by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Funko by 763.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Funko in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
