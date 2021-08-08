Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) PT Raised to $32.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $31.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.39.

FNKO stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Funko has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $942.29 million, a PE ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 30,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $737,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 81,464 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $2,127,839.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,338,406 shares of company stock worth $30,376,456. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Funko by 2.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Funko by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Funko by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Funko by 763.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Funko in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

