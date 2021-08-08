Furucombo Price Hits $0.43 on Major Exchanges (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $507,895.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded 43.3% higher against the dollar. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000990 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00044978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00124629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00145781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,822.97 or 1.00326439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.22 or 0.00794900 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

