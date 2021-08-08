Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.32). Fusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($2.99) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.43). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14).

Several brokerages have commented on FUSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $344.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.17. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $13.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 71,767 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

