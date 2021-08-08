FY2021 Earnings Estimate for 5N Plus Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for 5N Plus in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Desjardins also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$59.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.23 million.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VNP. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian cut their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.21.

VNP stock opened at C$2.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$223.90 million and a P/E ratio of 76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.68. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of C$1.51 and a 52-week high of C$5.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.86.

In other 5N Plus news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$28,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,605,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,542,150. Also, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total transaction of C$112,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$210,675. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 169,300 shares of company stock worth $488,697.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

