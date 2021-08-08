FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Yamana Gold Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AUY. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.84.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.56. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $3,259,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,573,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,692,000 after buying an additional 181,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 61,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth about $1,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.