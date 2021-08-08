FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Issued By Cormark

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Chesswood Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$30.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.40 million.

CHW has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Chesswood Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE CHW opened at C$11.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 46.58, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.66. The company has a market cap of C$192.09 million and a P/E ratio of 11.67. Chesswood Group has a 12 month low of C$4.74 and a 12 month high of C$13.89.

In other Chesswood Group news, Director Gary Souverein bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,481.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 320,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,742,071.49. Also, Director Michael Eric Prenzlow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$70,991.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$683,293.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from Chesswood Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

