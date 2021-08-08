FY2021 EPS Estimates for Eastman Chemical Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $9.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.66. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $112.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.68. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $8,029,341.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,165 shares in the company, valued at $771,919.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,946 shares of company stock worth $11,205,582. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

