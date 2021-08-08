FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fair Isaac Co. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fair Isaac in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $9.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 26.95%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $560.00.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $477.61 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $510.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 145,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after acquiring an additional 37,795 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $898,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 10.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,726,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,086 shares of company stock worth $27,929,875. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

