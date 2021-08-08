FY2021 EPS Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the building manufacturing company will earn $12.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.00. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

NYSE LPX opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.14. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.84.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

