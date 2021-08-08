FY2021 EPS Estimates for Vericel Co. Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vericel in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $49.21 on Friday. Vericel has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.20 and a beta of 2.09.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,070,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $154,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,107 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vericel by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,236 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vericel by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,866,000 after purchasing an additional 547,278 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,322,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Vericel by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,537,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,415,000 after purchasing an additional 165,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vericel by 2,815.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,942 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

