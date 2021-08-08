FY2021 EPS Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $7.72 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ZBH has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $149.00 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $129.15 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,436,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

