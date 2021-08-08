FY2023 EPS Estimates for SSR Mining Inc. Boosted by Cormark (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for SSR Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.60.

SSRM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 189,659 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 3,133.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,018,000. 48.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

