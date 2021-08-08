FYDcoin (FYD) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded up 20.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 8th. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $502.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FYDcoin has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000871 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 97.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000036 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 331% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 580,301,766 coins and its circulating supply is 552,015,209 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

