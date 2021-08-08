GAMB (GMB) Price Hits $0.0023 on Exchanges

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GAMB has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $11.28 million and $90,787.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00054896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.19 or 0.00845026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00101623 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00040384 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GMB is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars.

