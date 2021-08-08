Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Holdings Boosted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,702,000 after buying an additional 6,431,924 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,034,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 35.3% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,901,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,559,000 after buying an additional 1,018,206 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,254,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,224,000 after buying an additional 441,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,884,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,955,000 after buying an additional 399,068 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLPI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.68%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

