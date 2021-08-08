Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stake Raised by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Shares of GLPI opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

