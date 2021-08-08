General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Increased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,622 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.06% of General Mills worth $23,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1,588.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,793,000 after purchasing an additional 100,277 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of General Mills by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,114,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,220. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $65.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. General Mills’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

