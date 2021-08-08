Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $1.70. Genuine Parts also reported earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

NYSE:GPC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.28. 550,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,220. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $88.99 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

