GeoCoin (GEO) Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000728 BTC on major exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $2,504.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00061673 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.72 or 0.00342912 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,379.50 or 1.00305230 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00030923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006683 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00069185 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.