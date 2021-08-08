Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.55. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.49, with a volume of 5,400 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Geodrill from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.16 million and a PE ratio of 6.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.
In other Geodrill news, Senior Officer Victoria Kay Prentice sold 20,000 shares of Geodrill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total transaction of C$50,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$241,920.
Geodrill Company Profile (TSE:GEO)
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
