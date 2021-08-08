Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.55. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.49, with a volume of 5,400 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Geodrill from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.16 million and a PE ratio of 6.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$38.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Geodrill Limited will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Geodrill news, Senior Officer Victoria Kay Prentice sold 20,000 shares of Geodrill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total transaction of C$50,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$241,920.

Geodrill Company Profile (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

