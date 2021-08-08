Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price lifted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$24.46.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$22.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$17.60 and a one year high of C$26.98. The company has a market cap of C$3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 31.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.86%.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total value of C$478,827.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,039,490.80.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

