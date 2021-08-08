Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to announce sales of $34.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.93 million and the highest is $35.39 million. Gladstone Commercial posted sales of $33.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year sales of $139.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.17 million to $142.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $150.12 million, with estimates ranging from $148.54 million to $151.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Aegis assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

GOOD opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $840.34 million, a PE ratio of 1,154.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $23.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.54%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 156,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,888,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

